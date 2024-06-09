Time Out says

Originated in Thailand, the world’s first water music festival ‘S2O Songkran Music Festival’ is a brilliant fusion between the water-sprinkling rituals of Songkran – the traditional Thai celebration for washing away bad luck and embracing the new year, and the high-energy of pulsating electronic dance and pop music. Since its launch, the festival has been held in Asian countries such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and this summer, it’ll be returning to Hong Kong in full force.

From June 8 to 9, over the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend, expect to get soaking wet at the Central Harbourfront Event Space as the festival welcomes partygoers to dance under the glow of bright lights, get splashed with an enhanced 360 degree water splashing system with patterns synchronised to the music, and enjoy electrifying sets from heavy-weight DJs from around the world.

Alternatively, stay nice and dry by the Summer Beats Stage (non-wet zone), which will see the addition of Rap Shows & Dance Battles this year with rappers and street dance enthusiasts from Hong Kong and around the world showcasing their skills in friendly competitions. Last year's Glam Zone and Food Village will also make a comeback, ensuring that everyone can look fabulous and stay fuelled with food and drinks throughout the entire night.

Early bird tickets are available from 11am on Wednesday March 27 on Klook.com, where General Admission and VIP tickets will range from $780 to $2,680. Public ticket sales will begin immediately after early bird tickets are sold out, with General Admission and VIP tickets ranging from $980 to $2,880.