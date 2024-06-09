Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival 2024

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Central Harbourfront Event Space, Central
  • Recommended
  1. S2O Hong Kong 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy S2O Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. S2O Hong Kong 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy S2O Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. S2O Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy S2O Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

The world’s wettest party returns to the city

Originated in Thailand, the world’s first water music festival ‘S2O Songkran Music Festival’ is a brilliant fusion between the water-sprinkling rituals of Songkran – the traditional Thai celebration for washing away bad luck and embracing the new year, and the high-energy of pulsating electronic dance and pop music. Since its launch, the festival has been held in Asian countries such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and this summer, it’ll be returning to Hong Kong in full force.

From June 8 to 9, over the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend, expect to get soaking wet at the Central Harbourfront Event Space as the festival welcomes partygoers to dance under the glow of bright lights, get splashed with an enhanced 360 degree water splashing system with patterns synchronised to the music, and enjoy electrifying sets from heavy-weight DJs from around the world.

Alternatively, stay nice and dry by the Summer Beats Stage (non-wet zone), which will see the addition of Rap Shows & Dance Battles this year with rappers and street dance enthusiasts from Hong Kong and around the world showcasing their skills in friendly competitions. Last year's Glam Zone and Food Village will also make a comeback, ensuring that everyone can look fabulous and stay fuelled with food and drinks throughout the entire night.

Early bird tickets are available from 11am on Wednesday March 27 on Klook.com, where General Admission and VIP tickets will range from $780 to $2,680. Public ticket sales will begin immediately after early bird tickets are sold out, with General Admission and VIP tickets ranging from $980 to $2,880.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
s2ohongkong.com/
Address:
Central Harbourfront Event Space
9 Lung Wo Road
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.