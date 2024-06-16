Time Out says

Get ready to experience the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll event as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway and West End hit, School of Rock The Musical, comes to Hong Kong for the first time this season. The musical will be presented eight times a week from May 25 to June 16 at HKAPA, promising a delightful experience for audiences of all ages.

Based on the iconic 2003 movie, this globally acclaimed rock musical has shattered box office records and received four Tony nominations since its Broadway debut nine years ago. Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater, School of Rock tells the hilarious and heartwarming tale of an aspiring rock star who becomes a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school and transforms a group of straight-A students into a mind-blowing rock band.

Tickets are priced from $488 to $1,288. Grab your tickets today via Cityline or Trip.com before slots run out.