Hong Kong
Se So Neon World Tour 2023

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
  • Recommended
Se So Neon World Tour 2023
Photograph: Courtesy OC2SSe So Neon World Tour 2023
Don’t miss this fantastic South Korean indie rock band on the Hong Kong leg of their tour

South Korean indie rock band Se So Neon, consisting of lead vocalist and guitarist Hwang So-yoon and bassist Park Hyun-jin, will finally be bringing their raw, smoky music to Hong Kong. Praised by Asian music icons such as Hyukoh, BTS, and the late Ryuichi Sakamoto, Se So Neon blends strut-filled guitar melodies with hints of blues, psychedelic rock, jazz, 80s new wave, and post-punk music into their own unique style which is at once captivating and easy on the ears. The band’s vibes are usually high energy and infectious with enthusiasm, and we can’t wait to see So-yoon’s rough, sultry vocals and androgynous charisma onstage. Tickets are available for $490.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
Price:
$490

Dates and times

20:00Se So Neon World Tour 2023KITEC $490
