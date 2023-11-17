Hong Kong
‘She is Joya’ EP launch and live show

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Soho House, Sheung Wan
  1. Joya
    Photograph: Courtesy Simon Schilling / JoyaHong Kong singer-songwriter Joya
  2. Joya
    Photograph: Courtesy Nigel Ong / JoyaHong Kong singer-songwriter Joya
  3. Joya
    Photograph: Courtesy Simon Schilling / JoyaHong Kong singer-songwriter Joya
Time Out says

Catch this emerging Hong Kong indie star as she performs her brand-new tracks

Indie singer-songwriter Joya will be releasing her debut EP She is Joya on November 17. This local musician’s raw, emotionally resonant tunes have already been garnering recognition, as Joya has been featured on MTV Asia and RTHK, as well as worked with National Geographic, Aesop’s Queer Library campaign, The Orchestra Academy of Hong Kong, Lau Bak Live House, and most recently the Gay Games 11 Hong Kong.

Joya will be launching her EP in a one-night-only performance at Soho House, where she will also share the stories and inspiration behind each track. Singer Kiri T will be making a guest performance as well, so come check out  Hong Kong’s brightest musical stars on a mood-filled, intimate stage. General admission tickets are available from Eventbrite at $200.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
officialjoya.com/
Address:
Soho House
33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

