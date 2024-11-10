Hong Kong’s beloved boutique festival Shi Fu Miz will be returning for its seventh edition this year. Head on over to Sai Yuen Farm on the southwestern tip of Cheung Chau, a mere 30-minute ferry ride from Central, to find four stages on the island’s idyllic beaches. The opening night on Friday will see Marie Montexier, Mr. Ho, and Y2K DJ performing in Central, while the weekend festivities will be at the main Cheung Chau venue. This year’s line-up includes electronic music acts such as Chaos in the CBD, DJ Boring, La Mamie’s, Mengzy, DJ Kulu, Marcellus Pittman, Nicola Cruz, and many more. Tickets start from $250 for a single-day pass for only Friday night, to $1,280 for access to all events.