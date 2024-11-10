Subscribe
Shi Fu Miz Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Shi Fu Miz Festival
  • Music, Dance and electronic
  • Cheung Chau, Cheung Chau

Shi Fu Miz

Hong Kong’s homegrown electronic music festival on an island beach

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Hong Kong’s beloved boutique festival Shi Fu Miz will be returning for its seventh edition this year. Head on over to Sai Yuen Farm on the southwestern tip of Cheung Chau, a mere 30-minute ferry ride from Central, to find four stages on the island’s idyllic beaches. The opening night on Friday will see Marie Montexier, Mr. Ho, and Y2K DJ performing in Central, while the weekend festivities will be at the main Cheung Chau venue. This year’s line-up includes electronic music acts such as Chaos in the CBD, DJ Boring, La Mamie’s, Mengzy, DJ Kulu, Marcellus Pittman, Nicola Cruz, and many more. Tickets start from $250 for a single-day pass for only Friday night, to $1,280 for access to all events.

Details

Event website:
www.shifumiz.com/
Address
Cheung Chau
Cheung Chau
Hong Kong

Dates and times

