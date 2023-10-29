Time Out says

The brainchild of Hong Kong music agency FuFu Creative and French DJ crew La Mamie’s, Shi Fu Miz is the destination for enjoying house and techno tunes. Notably, the music festival takes place on a farm on the southwestern tip of Cheung Chau, so it’s also a great chance to let loose away from the city bustle.

This year’s three-day lineup includes sets by Antal, Esa, and Soichi Terada from Rush Hour Records, as well as Abyss Takeover, Ani Phoebe, Camion Bazar, a 宀 (Mihn) Club takeover, Mogwaa, and many more.

Tickets start from $580 for one day, and kids under 12 can go free of charge. Camping tickets are also available for those who want the full festival experience – but note that these are sold separately from festival tickets. Pro tip: bring your own light source for the nighttime!