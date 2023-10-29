Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Shi Fu Miz Festival

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Saiyuen Camping & Adventure Park, Cheung Chau
  • Recommended
Shi Fu Miz Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Shi Fu Miz Festival
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The brainchild of Hong Kong music agency FuFu Creative and French DJ crew La Mamie’s, Shi Fu Miz is the destination for enjoying house and techno tunes. Notably, the music festival takes place on a farm on the southwestern tip of Cheung Chau, so it’s also a great chance to let loose away from the city bustle. 

This year’s three-day lineup includes sets by Antal, Esa, and Soichi Terada from Rush Hour Records, as well as Abyss Takeover, Ani Phoebe, Camion Bazar, a 宀 (Mihn) Club takeover, Mogwaa, and many more.

Tickets start from $580 for one day, and kids under 12 can go free of charge. Camping tickets are also available for those who want the full festival experience – but note that these are sold separately from festival tickets. Pro tip: bring your own light source for the nighttime!

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.shifumiz.com/
Address:
Saiyuen Camping & Adventure Park
DD CC Lot 12, Sai Wan, Cheung Chau
Hong Kong
Price:
$580-$1,080

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.