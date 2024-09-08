If, like us, you’ve been mournfully counting the days till the next big music festival, then perk up because here’s something to tide you over! The first-ever Star Nest Music Festival will be held in Hong Kong over a weekend in early September. As this festival is co-organised by Korean company Zenith C&M and Chinese company Star Nest, and produced by Korea’s Seventy and Taiwan’s Friendly Dog Entertainment, festival-goers can expect plenty of the hottest music acts from both South Korea and Taiwan.

Performers who are already confirmed include Sunmi, CL, Treasure, HyunA, NCT Wish, the season two winner of Street Woman Fighter Bebe, and more. Taiwanese acts who will also be performing include Marz23, Øzi, and J.Sheon.

Early-bird tickets will be released at noon on July 19, with prices at $1,400 for a general admission two-day pass and $2,900 for VIP two-day access. Single-day tickets will also be available from $800 to $,1800. Thereafter, priority booking for Mastercard holders will begin on July 22, while ticket sales for the general public will be released on July 25 – these will cost $1,000 for a single-day general pass to $2,000 for a VIP single-day pass. VIP pass holders will get to enjoy fast-track entrance, an exclusive viewing area, a Star Nest VIP commemorative t-shirt, and a chance to win goodies such as signed posters and polaroids from performing artists, and group photos opportunities backstage.