Photograph: Courtesy JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids dominATE world tour

The K-pop ground are embarking on a world tour through Asia, North America, Europe, and LatAm

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Fourth-generation K-pop group Stray Kids will soon be embarking on their world tour, and yes, it will take them to Hong Kong and Macau. Starting off with four shows in Seoul, the eight-member boy band will then go on to perform in Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Tokyo, and Manila from August through November, before playing Macau for two nights. There will also be North America, Europe, and Latin American dates down the line, but these will come after the Asian part of Stray Kids’ tour wraps up in Hong Kong in January 2025. Ticket details have yet to be announced, so check back for more details.

