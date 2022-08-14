Time Out says

If you want to get acquainted with Hong Kong’s music scene and enjoy entertaining performances, we’ve got the event for you. Held on August 14 at KITEC, the Summer Blossom Music Festival will feature live performances from five all-female acts – each with their own unique styles – throughout the night. Chill out to indie pop tracks from Whizz, rock out to electronic metal bangers from Fiester, dance along to adorably cute pop tunes from Lolly Talk, groove to Cozy Syndrome’s pop-rock sound, and be in awe of Japanese-inspired idol performances from Otome Syndream. With so many different genres to listen to in one night, the Summer Blossom Music Festival is sure to be a blast.



Discover your new favourite artist from the all-female lineup and get your tickets for the live show here.