Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Summer Blossom Music Festival at KITEC

  • Music, Music festivals
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
  1. fiester band photo
    Photograph: Fiester/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. whizz band members
    Photograph: Whizz/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. otome syndream band members
    Photograph:Otome Syndream/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. cozy syndrome
    Photograph: Cozy Syndrome/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. lolly talk band members
    Photograph: Lolly Talk/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Girls just wanna have fun (and jam out)

If you want to get acquainted with Hong Kong’s music scene and enjoy entertaining performances, we’ve got the event for you. Held on August 14 at KITEC, the Summer Blossom Music Festival will feature live performances from five all-female acts – each with their own unique styles – throughout the night. Chill out to indie pop tracks from Whizz, rock out to electronic metal bangers from Fiester, dance along to adorably cute pop tunes from Lolly Talk, groove to Cozy Syndrome’s pop-rock sound, and be in awe of Japanese-inspired idol performances from Otome Syndream. With so many different genres to listen to in one night, the Summer Blossom Music Festival is sure to be a blast.

Discover your new favourite artist from the all-female lineup and get your tickets for the live show here.

Details

Event website:
daymakercreatives.kktix.cc/events/summerblossom2022
Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Price:
$380

Dates and times

19:30KITEC $380
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.