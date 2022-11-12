Time Out says

K-pop fans, you’re in luck. Korean boy group Super Junior have recently announced more concert dates across Asia for their ninth international tour Super Show 9: Road, and they’ll be stopping in Hong Kong this November. Catch Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Siwon at Asia World Expo on November 19 and 20 as they perform some of their biggest hits, from fan favourites like Devil, Black Suit, and Sorry Sorry, to newer tracks which will include their first stage performance for Mango.



Bank of East Asia credit card holders are eligible for priority tickets available for purchase on HotdogTIX from October 17 to 19, whereas general tickets will be going on sale from October 20 on HK Ticketing. Find more information about the concert here.