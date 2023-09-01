Hong Kong
Surl ‘review of us’ Asia Tour 2023 in Hong Kong

  • Music
  • E-Max, Kowloon Bay
  • Recommended
  Surl Korean indie rock band are performing in Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Clockenflap Presents
  Surl Korean indie rock band are performing in Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Clockenflap Presents
Time Out says

Catch this BTS-recommended band on the first leg of their Asia tour

Four-piece Korean indie rock band Surl will be kicking off their Asia tour by playing one night only in Hong Kong on September 1. With catchy and somewhat melancholic tunes, introspective lyrics, and an interesting mash-up of genres, Surl has been making waves in the indie music scene. They’ve garnered numerous awards and even finished second place in last year’s Great Seoul Invasion reality survival show. If you like Korean bands such as Standing Egg or Silica Gel, chances are you’ll enjoy Surl’s music too.

Debuting in 2018, Surl comprises of Seol Hoseung, Oh Myeongsuk, Lee Hanbin, and Kim Doyeon. They have since made their mark by performing at music festivals both in Korea and overseas, as well as collaborating with artists such as Jay Park and Hash Swan. The band has also caught the eye of industry heavyweights like IU and Epik High. Notably, RM of BTS has also recommended one of their tracks on his Instagram – and if there is one man’s artistic taste in which we trust, it is Kim Namjoon’s.

Surl released their debut album of us last year, embarked on a North American tour, and now they’re making their way back to Asian shores. Catch this K-indie group at the Music Zone in E-Max, KITEC, on Friday, September 1. Tickets are selling for $480 on Ticketflap.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.ticketflap.com/surl
Address:
E-Max
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Price:
$480

Dates and times

20:00E-Max $480
