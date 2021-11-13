Swire Symphony Under The Stars 2021

Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra’s annual extravaganza, Swire Symphony Under The Stars, returns to the Central Harbourfront this November 13! With Hong Kong-born conductor Wilson Ng at the helm, the concert will feature performances by four HK Phil musicians – including Hong Kong native Andrew Ling, who will be performing Piazzolla’s Le Grand Tango, as well as Christopher Moyse, Douglas Waterson, and Robert Smith, who will be performing Anderson’s Bugler’s Holiday. The concert will be hosted by the ever-lively presenter Harry Wong, aka Harry Gor Gor, and there will even be fireworks lighting up our sky at the end of the delightful evening!

Tickets to this event have all been distributed. But don’t worry, this year, the annual outdoor concert will take on a ‘hybrid’ form, so you may still enjoy the concert in the comforts of your home and watch the live stream online through HK Phil’s website, official Facebook page, YouTube channel, as well as West Kowloon and West Kowloon Art Park’s Facebook pages – we’ll also be joining in on the live-streaming fun so be sure to tune in to the concert on Time Out Hong Kong’s Facebook page too! What’s more, HK Phil is delighted to co-present the live screening debut of this annual concert on the same evening at the West Kowloon Art Park. Please visit the website below for more details.