Hong Kong’s favourite annual musical extravaganza is back again to shake up the Central Harbourfront. While in previous years, the concert has always been a one-night-only event that’s absolutely jam-packed, this year they’ve decided to spread the love and add a second night to the festivities.

Under the baton of internationally acclaimed conductor Elim Chan, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a mix of classic masterpieces and music inspired by fairytales. Apart from excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (most notably featured in the 1940 Disney film Fantasia), and pianist Chiyan Wong performing Tsfasman’s Jazz Suite, there will also be music from Beauty and the Beast, Romeo & Juliet, and more, before the musical night ends with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and a fireworks display.

Admission to the Swire Symphony Under The Stars is free, but those who wish to go will need to pre-register. Online registrations for tickets will run from noon on October 24 to 7pm on October 28, and each person can apply for up to four tickets. The lucky concertgoers will then be chosen by ballot from the pool of registered entries, to be announced on October 31. If you don’t manage to get tickets, the first night of the concert on November 16 will be livestreamed on HK Phil’s website, Facebook page, and YouTube page, as well as broadcast live on RTHK TV 32. See more ways to watch the concert remotely on the HK Phil website.