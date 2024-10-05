Subscribe
Taeyang The Light Years concert
Photograph: Courtesy TheBlackLabel Inc
  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok

Taeyang 2024 tour The Light Year

K-pop veteran and Big Bang member Taeyang is embarking on his solo tour after returning to the fray last year with his second EP ‘Down to Earth’ and the single Vibe featuring BTS’ Jimin. The Light Year tour sees Taeyang returning to a Hong Kong stage after seven long years away, so mark your calendars for October 5! Tickets will range from $799 to $1,999 for the VIP package which includes a premium reserved seated ticket, access to the soundcheck party, a VIP laminate on a lanyard, and a VIP merch lane. The Trip.com presale begins on August 29, and the Live Nation members presale on September 2, while general sales will go live on September 3 from noon onwards.

Event website:
www.livenation.hk/show/1511838/taeyang-2024-tour-the-light-year-in-hong-kong/hong%20kong/2024-10-05/env
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

