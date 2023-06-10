Time Out says

As the leader of iconic K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation and an established solo artist, Taeyeon has become one of K-pop’s hottest female vocalists. She’ll be returning to Hong Kong to perform at AsiaWorld-Expo on June 10 as part of her latest world solo tour, The Odd of Love. If you want to listen to Taeyeon as she belts out powerful ballad performances throughout the night, grab your tickets to Taeyeon’s concert on Cityline before they’re all sold out!