Taeyeon The Odd of Love in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
girls' generation taeyeon
Photograph: Facebook/태연 Taeyeon
Time Out says

Witness this female soloist belting out powerful ballads on stage

As the leader of iconic K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation and an established solo artist, Taeyeon has become one of K-pop’s hottest female vocalists. She’ll be returning to Hong Kong to perform at AsiaWorld-Expo on June 10 as part of her latest world solo tour, The Odd of Love. If you want to listen to Taeyeon as she belts out powerful ballad performances throughout the night, grab your tickets to Taeyeon’s concert on Cityline before they’re all sold out!

Details

Event website:
venue.cityline.com/utsvInternet/TY2023HK/eventDetail?event=40528&fuiSwfzk=undefined
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

