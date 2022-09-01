Hong Kong
Taisteal Jazz Dinner at Frank's Records

  • Music, Jazz
  • Frank's Records, Central
frank's interior
Photograph: Courtesy Todd R Darling
While Frank’s Records is normally known for live DJ sets and hip hop vinyl records, they’re swapping things up with their latest dinner night in partnership with Milestone Beverages on September 1. Presenting the Taisteal Jazz Dinner ($858), Frank’s Records offers Taisteal Scotch whiskies and cocktails that honour century-long whisky traditions alongside a starter smorgasbord, your choice of main course, and delectable dessert as you unwind and listen to snazzy jazz music. Get your tickets to this dinner and drinks event here.

Details

Address:
Frank's Records
7/F, 79 Wyndham St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
franksrecords.com

Dates and times

Buy
