Time Out says

Make this Christmas extra special and celebrate it at a concert! From December 24 to 25, Japanese singer-songwriter Takase Toya will be performing two shows at Music Zone@E-Max as part of his ‘Road to Hong Kong’ tour. Watch as he performs on stage and combines electronic and R&B music with toxic and gritty lyrics, evoking emotions of melancholic and unrequited young love.



Both shows will be categorised as walk-in, economy, business, and first class tickets. Business class ticket holders will not only get to watch the concert in zones closer to the stage,but they’ll also get to catch Takase rehearsing during soundcheck, enter the venue 30 minutes before the show begins, and meet the artist backstage and snap a picture with him.

First class ticket holders will get access to all of the aforementioned, as well as gain an extra five minutes to mingle with Takase after the concert, catch an extra song after the concert, and take home exclusive gifts and an autographed ticket.



Purchase your tickets for this concert here and find out more information about the event on Klook’s website.