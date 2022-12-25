Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Takase Toya Road to Hong Kong 2022

  • Music, Music festivals
  • E-Max, Kowloon Bay
takase toya
Photograph: 高瀬統也 Takase Toya/Facebook
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Jam out on Christmas Eve and Day at this electronic and R&B concert

Make this Christmas extra special and celebrate it at a concert! From December 24 to 25, Japanese singer-songwriter Takase Toya will be performing two shows at Music Zone@E-Max as part of his ‘Road to Hong Kong’ tour. Watch as he performs on stage and combines electronic and R&B music with toxic and gritty lyrics, evoking emotions of melancholic and unrequited young love.

Both shows will be categorised as walk-in, economy, business, and first class tickets. Business class ticket holders will not only get to watch the concert in zones closer to the stage,but  they’ll also get to catch Takase rehearsing during soundcheck, enter the venue 30 minutes before the show begins, and meet the artist backstage and snap a picture with him. 

First class ticket holders will get access to all of the aforementioned, as well as gain an extra five minutes to mingle with Takase after the concert, catch an extra song after the concert, and take home exclusive gifts and an autographed ticket. 

Purchase your tickets for this concert here and find out more information about the event on Klook’s website.

Details

Event website:
www.klook.com/en-HK/event-detail/101003648-2022-takase-toya-concert/?spm=Event_Vertical.AllEvent_LIST&clickId=4cdaf1e6cb
Address:
E-Max
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Price:
Economy $480/Walk-in $580/ Business class $980/ First class $1980

Dates and times

18:00E-Max Economy $480/Walk-in $580/ Business class $980/ First class $1980
18:00E-Max Economy $480/Walk-in $580/ Business class $980/ First class $1980
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!