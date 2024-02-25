Hong Kong
Timeout

Teenage Fanclub

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
The Scottish indie legends are coming back to Hong Kong

Throughout their incredible 11-album back catalogue, Glasgow indie band Teenage Fanclub has gone from being scrappy underdogs to one of the most revered indie bands in Britain. In particular, A Catholic Education, Bandwagonesque, Grand Prixand Songs From Northern Britain stand as four seminal albums from a band whose output has never been less than stellar. Even Kurt Cobain often referred to them as ‘the best band in the world’ – and you’re not gonna argue with him, are you?

After their 12th studio LP Nothing Lasts Forever which was released in September, the band will be taking their anthems and harmonies to our shores towards the end of February 2024. Expect a set list that features tracks spanning their long discography, so if you’re a fan, secure a spot now. Tickets are going for $490.

Catharina Cheung
Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

20:00Teenage Fanclub in Hong KongKITEC
