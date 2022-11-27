Time Out says

Kkbox is one of Asia’s leading audio streaming platforms in Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, as well as Hong Kong. Since 2019, Kkbox Hong Kong has been organising an annual award show to celebrate the achievements of artists in the music industry, as well as unite music lovers across Hong Kong to enjoy great tunes together. Head to Asia World Expo on November 27 for Kkbox’s fourth music awards show, and admire your favourite Cantopop artists like Dear Jane, MC Cheung, Terrence Lam, Serrini, as well as members of Mirror like Anson Lo, Edan, Ian, Jer, and Keung To as they perform their biggest hits on stage.



Purchase your tickets on Kkbox’s website and find more information about the award show here.