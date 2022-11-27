Hong Kong
The 4th Kkbox Hong Kong music awards

  • Music, Music festivals
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
  1. Johnnie Walker Online Music Show
    Photograph: Courtesy Johnnie Walker Online Music Show
  2. terrence lam
    Photograph: Facebook/Terrence Lam
  3. mirror
    Photograph: Facebook/Mirror
Catch performances from your favourite Cantopop artists at this award show

Kkbox is one of Asia’s leading audio streaming platforms in Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, as well as Hong Kong. Since 2019, Kkbox Hong Kong has been organising an annual award show to celebrate the achievements of artists in the music industry, as well as unite music lovers across Hong Kong to enjoy great tunes together. Head to Asia World Expo on November 27 for Kkbox’s fourth music awards show, and admire your favourite Cantopop artists like Dear Jane, MC Cheung, Terrence Lam, Serrini, as well as members of Mirror like Anson Lo, Edan, Ian, Jer, and Keung To as they perform their biggest hits on stage. 


Purchase your tickets on Kkbox’s website and find more information about the award show here.

Details

Event website:
www.asiaworld-expo.com/en-us/whats-on/upcoming-events/events/kkbox-music-awards-2022/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

