This three-piece Japanese rock band from Tokyo will soon perform in Hong Kong. Formed back in 1986, they fuse rock n’ roll into punk music, and are known to Western audiences for appearing in Quentin Tarantino’s famous Kill Bill, where they performed the songs I Walk Like Jayne Mansfield, Woo Hoo, and a cover of The Ikettes’ I’m Blue.

Legend has it that Tarantino heard the band’s music in a Tokyo clothing store and offered double the price of the record to buy it from the store as he needed to leave for the airport and didn’t have time to go shopping himself. The 5.6.7.8’s will be supported by Cantonese rockabilly act The Boogie Playboys and cinematic noir band Black Lodge Cabaret. Tickets are available for $320.