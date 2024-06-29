Hong Kong
The 5.6.7.8’s live in Hong Kong

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Fringe Dairy, Central
The 5678s in Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mod Sound Records
If Tarantino loved this Japanese band, you will too

This three-piece Japanese rock band from Tokyo will soon perform in Hong Kong. Formed back in 1986, they fuse rock n’ roll into punk music, and are known to Western audiences for appearing in Quentin Tarantino’s famous Kill Bill, where they performed the songs I Walk Like Jayne Mansfield, Woo Hoo, and a cover of The Ikettes’ I’m Blue.

Legend has it that Tarantino heard the band’s music in a Tokyo clothing store and offered double the price of the record to buy it from the store as he needed to leave for the airport and didn’t have time to go shopping himself. The 5.6.7.8’s will be supported by Cantonese rockabilly act The Boogie Playboys and cinematic noir band Black Lodge Cabaret. Tickets are available for $320.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Fringe Dairy
Fringe Club, 2 Lower Albert Rd, Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

