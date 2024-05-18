Time Out says

Musicus Society brings the English Chamber Orchestra (ECO) from London to Hong Kong, performing a couple of ensemble concerts over May 17 and 18. They will present from their classic English repertoire, including works by famous English composers, as well as Johann Sebastian Bach and his son C.P.E Bach. The theme ‘The Art of Rejuvenation’ has also inspired commissioned artwork from local, new media artist Phoebe Hui, who works with upcycled stepper motors and presents musical input visually. Tickets for each of the concerts are available for $320.