Sometimes, all you need to relieve your stress is a night full of grooving to music and performances. This September, local pop star Josie Ho’s and her band, the Uni Boys invite you to join the Flash Back Now Party at KITEC’s Star Hall. With its theme centred around disco music from the 1980s, the Flash Back Now Party will be a full immersion into the golden era of disco – from the music that the band will perform, to the venue’s extravagant decorations.



Aside from performing their own tracks, Josie and her band will showcase covers of songs from Cantopop stars like Anita Mui, Leslie Cheung, and Danny Chan; to Western stars like Wham!, Whitney Houston, and Queen. What’s more, local legendary DJ Chris Lee will spin disco records all night long at the concert, so you can unleash your inner club kid and dance the night away. Tickets are available for purchase on HKTicketing’s website.