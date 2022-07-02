Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The HK Phil sends you on a ‘Roman Holiday’

  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
Liu Kuokman for Hong Kong Philharmonic
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Philharmonic
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and their resident conductor Liu Kuokman send you to Italy's idyllic capital Rome with their wondrous orchestral repertoire. Travel through music and immerse in Rome’s historical landscape while listening to spectacular music like Respighi’s Fountains of Rome and Pines of Rome. The concert programme will drum up the spirit of mighty Roman legions marching through the ancient Appian Way and whisk you away to the marvellous fountains and umbrella-like pines in the Eternal City. Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn and enjoy this Roman Holiday for the ears.

This concert will take place in Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on June 18 and July 2 at 8pm. Tickets are now available on URBTIX, make sure to grab them while you can.

Time Out in partnership with Hong Kong Philharmonic

Details

Event website:
www.hkphil.org/concert/lio-kuokman-or-roman-holiday
Address:
Hong Kong Cultural Centre
10 Salisbury Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
2721 2332

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.