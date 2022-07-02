The HK Phil sends you on a ‘Roman Holiday’

Time Out says

Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and their resident conductor Liu Kuokman send you to Italy's idyllic capital Rome with their wondrous orchestral repertoire. Travel through music and immerse in Rome’s historical landscape while listening to spectacular music like Respighi’s Fountains of Rome and Pines of Rome. The concert programme will drum up the spirit of mighty Roman legions marching through the ancient Appian Way and whisk you away to the marvellous fountains and umbrella-like pines in the Eternal City. Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn and enjoy this Roman Holiday for the ears.



This concert will take place in Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on June 18 and July 2 at 8pm. Tickets are now available on URBTIX, make sure to grab them while you can.