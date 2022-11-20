Hong Kong
The Hong Kong Generation Next Arts Music Festival 2022 “Music on the Harbourfront”

  • Music, Music festivals
  • West Kowloon Art Park, West Kowloon
  1. pixel hk band
    Photograph: Pix3l/Facebook
  2. Jade Kwan
    Photograph: @kwansumyinjade/Instagram
  3. keung to
    Photograph: keung_show/Instagram
Enjoy open-air movie screenings, star-studded concerts, and the splendid harbour views

Organised by the Hong Kong Generation Next Arts (HKGNA), Music on the Harbourfront is a three-day extravaganza with musical and cinematic enjoyment! From November 18 to 20, a range of concerts and film screenings will take place at the Great Lawn in West Kowloon Artpark, featuring stellar singers, and blockbusters. 

As for the highlights, stay tuned for the movie Anita and Canto-pop star Keung To on Nov 18; watch the French movie Up to His Ears and catch local boy group P1X3L on Nov 19; last but not least, marvel at the musical ingenuity of local and international schools, followed by the final concert with Canto-pop star Jade Kwan and HKGNA pianist Lee Shing on Nov 20. 

The even is free for the public, but registration is required. For more information on events taking place throughout the festival, please click here.

Details

Event website:
www.hkgna.com/hkgna-music-fest-2022/
Address:
West Kowloon Art Park
West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

