Hong Kong audiences will be able to see the 2023/24 season of The Metropolitan Opera of New York (The Met), which opens with the Met premiere of Dead Man Walking by Jake Heggie. The season will also include two other contemporary premieres, X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X by Anthony Davis and Florencia en el Amazonas by Daniel Catán. Don’t miss new productions of repertoire classics like Bizet’s Carmen and Verdi’s La Forza del Destino, as well as revivals like Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly.

The Foundation for the Arts and Music in Asia (FAMA) will be bringing these works to a Hong Kong audience with The Met: Live in HD 2023-24, to be shown at Emperor Cinemas in Central, K11 Art House, Movie Movie in Pacific Place, and Premiere Elements. Click here to see the viewing schedule.