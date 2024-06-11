Time Out says

Charitable organisation Concert de Camera will present their 20th anniversary concert programme, focusing as they always do on innovative chamber music and art. As an associated project with the French May Festival, this concert will showcase 18th century music from the court of Louis XIV, played on period instruments. French dance specialist Pierre-François Dollé will be featured in a special baroque dance segment as well. If you’ve ever been curious about post-Renaissance forms of entertainment, here’s your chance to find out. Tickets are available for $280.