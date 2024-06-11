Hong Kong
The Splendour of French Baroque Music

  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Hong Kong City Hall, Central
The Splendour of French Baroque Music
Photograph: Courtesy Annie Gilbert / Concert de Camera
Experience 18th century music from the court of Louis XIV

Charitable organisation Concert de Camera will present their 20th anniversary concert programme, focusing as they always do on innovative chamber music and art. As an associated project with the French May Festival, this concert will showcase 18th century music from the court of Louis XIV, played on period instruments. French dance specialist Pierre-François Dollé will be featured in a special baroque dance segment as well. If you’ve ever been curious about post-Renaissance forms of entertainment, here’s your chance to find out. Tickets are available for $280.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong City Hall
5 Edinburgh Pl
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

Buy
