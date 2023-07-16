Hong Kong
Timeout

The Strokes Live in Hong Kong

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
The Strokes
Photograph: Courtesy The Strokes
Time Out says

Rock out with The Strokes in Hong Kong this July! The iconic New York City band will be making their debut in Hong Kong, bringing their signature garage rock sound to the stage for an unforgettable night of music. Led by frontman Julian Casablancas, The Strokes has been influencing the indie rock scene for over two decades with hits like Last Nite, Someday, Reptilia, You Only Live Once, and many more. Don't miss this epic chance to see them live at AsiaWorld-Expo on July 16.

Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

