Time Out says

This November, The Underground celebrates their 18th year anniversary of promoting live music events in Hong Kong. To show their appreciation to all the artists, performance venues, and audiences that have supported them through the years, the live music promoter is holding a live music gathering at Rula Live on November 19.

The celebratory event will feature performances from five local bands of various genres. Starting out the night with indie folk songs is singer-songwriter Gwenji, before Transmission kicks things up a notch with their rock tunes, followed by headbang-worthy alternative metal performances from What They Do. Don’t miss Hyrbid Stereo’s first performance with The Underground as they bring you nostalgic pop-punk hardcore sounds, and catch event headliners Parallel Horizons as they wrap up the night with metalcore bangers that’ll blow the roof off the venue.



Advance tickets are now available on Zicket for $160, or purchase your tickets on the day at the door for $200. Each ticket is inclusive of one drink at the bar. Find more information about the anniversary party on Underground HK’s website.