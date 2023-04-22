Hong Kong
The Underground’s 19th anniversary party

  • Music
  • The Wanch, Wan Chai
  1. revery
  2. What They Do
  3. yusobeit
  4. murphy's law
  5. Le Groupe Electrogene Fanfare Club
  6. Fxithxhxpe
Rock out to live performances by bands from Hong Kong’s independent music scene

This April, independent live music organisation The Underground HK will be celebrating their 19th anniversary of supporting local musicians in Hong Kong. Since 2004, The Underground has promoted over 600 bands and hosted 260 events at venues across the city. Drop by The Wanch on April 22 to join The Underground’s celebratory party, where they will invite six sensational bands to perform throughout the evening. 

The night starts with Le Groupe Electrogene Fanfare Club’s funky tunes, before moving onto high energy rock performances from popular local band Revery. Dance to Murphy’s Law reggae and dancehall tracks, versatile indie rock melodies from Yusobeit, and get that mosh pit going with alternative metal bangers from What They Do. Finally, twin brother duo Fxithxhxpe will wrap up the party with their dynamic rap performances.

Along with watching live performances, partygoers will also get the chance to participate in a lucky draw and win exclusive prizes. Valuable items up for grabs include a Tom Lee Music gift certificate worth $1,000, wireless headphones from Noble FoKus, online wellbeing sessions for groups of 10, two sets of gift vouchers for Noise Origin worth $500, and plenty more.

Purchase your tickets for The Underground’s party before March 22 to enjoy early bird prices. Each ticket purchase is inclusive of one drink and lucky draw.

Details

Event website:
undergroundhk.com/news/22-04-2023-anniversary-of-the-underground-19th-underground-%E5%8D%81%E4%B9%9D%E9%80%B1%E5%B9%B4%E6%B4%BE%E5%B0%8D/
Address:
The Wanch
1/F, Henan Building, 90 Jaffe Road
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Price:
Early bird $180, Advance $250, Walk-in $300

Dates and times

20:00The Wanch Early bird $180, Advance $250, Walk-in $300
