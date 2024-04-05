Hong Kong
Timeout

The Wailers ‘Legend’ 40th Anniversary Tour

  • Music, Reggae and dancehall
  • Central Harbourfront, Central
The Wailers Aston Barrett Jr.
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong International Reggae Ska Festival
Time Out says

Don’t miss this tribute to Bob Marley and reggae music

Renowned Reggae pioneers The Wailers will be performing in Hong Kong for the first time, as part of the only Asian leg on their world tour. They are the former backing band to  the legendary Bob Marley, and this tour coincides with the recent Marley movie One Love, as well as the 40th anniversary of his iconic Legend album. Don’t miss these legendary musicians as they pay tribute to Marley’s legacy with a blend of nostalgic tunes and contemporary reggae rhythms. Tickets are on sale for $560.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Central Harbourfront
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
