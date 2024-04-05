Time Out says

Renowned Reggae pioneers The Wailers will be performing in Hong Kong for the first time, as part of the only Asian leg on their world tour. They are the former backing band to the legendary Bob Marley, and this tour coincides with the recent Marley movie One Love, as well as the 40th anniversary of his iconic Legend album. Don’t miss these legendary musicians as they pay tribute to Marley’s legacy with a blend of nostalgic tunes and contemporary reggae rhythms. Tickets are on sale for $560.