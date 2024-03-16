Time Out says

British vocal legend Tom Jones has announced his Ages & Stages tour in Asia next year. Playing in Hong Kong for one night only on March 16, Jones will be taking the stage in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, and Bangkok as well. In his career of over 60 years, Jones has won multiple Grammys and sold over 100 million records, and this tour will feature a setlist spanning his life’s work, so expect to jam out to Jones’ soul-stirring ballads and most famous anthems all night. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 24, and run from $799 to $1,999.