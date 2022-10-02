Time Out says

Following the success of its first two editions, the Tone Music Festival returns for another year, inviting all music lovers to enjoy an evening of music performances while supporting Hong Kong’s music industry. Presenting you with some of the hottest local artists, the festival will feature a whole host of musicians from various genres, such as Cantopop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, and folk. Not only will you get to see stars like Ivana Wong, Kolor, RubberBand, The Low Mays, and Moon Tang, and many more on stage, you can also expect collaborative performances between the artists that you won’t be able to see elsewhere. Tickets will be available for purchase starting from September 2.