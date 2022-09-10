Time Out says

If you’re looking for an alternative way to celebrate this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, then check out Tsukimi (which means ‘moon-gaze’ in Japanese) Blossom, a music event bringing anime and music lovers together under the same roof. Presented by the Hong Kong Doujin Philharmonia, a local orchestra with a love for Japanese animation music, the event sees homegrown bands like Cozy Syndrome and Uchu Yurei join the orchestra on stage to perform alongside them. Heavily influenced by Japanese soundtracks and game music, Uchu Yurei, meaning ‘spirits in the cosmos’, embody fluidity and freedom in their music; whereas Cozy Syndrome takes Japanese elements as inspiration and creates a unique pop-rock sound in their songs. Featuring smash hits from popular anime like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Fullmetal Alchemist, and more, Tsukimi Blossom is sure to be a memorable way to spend your Mid-Autumn Festival.

Early bird tickets are available from now until August 27th, purchase your tickets here.