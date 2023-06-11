Hong Kong
TwoSet Violin World Tour 2023 Hong Kong: We'll be Bach

  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Sha Tin Town Hall, Sha Tin
twoset violin
Photograph: Facebook/TwoSet Violin
Time Out says

After previously collaborating with Hong Kong Festival Orchestra in 2017, classical music comedy duo TwoSet Violin are returning to Hong Kong this June to perform alongside the youth orchestra in a cheeky concert titled ‘We’ll be Bach’. With over four million followers on YouTube, duo members Brett Yang and Eddy Chen have won crowds over with their charismatic and hilarious take on classical music. Get your tickets on Urbtix to catch the duo and Hong Kong Festival Orchestra on June 11 at Sha Tin Town Hall Auditorium.

Details

Event website:
www.urbtix.hk/event-detail/10110/
Address:
Sha Tin Town Hall
1 Yuen Wo Rd
Sha Tin
Hong Kong

Dates and times

