Un1ted Fest 2022

  Music, Music festivals
  AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Un1ted Fest 2022 is a one-of-a-kind event that takes networking to the next level. From October 29 to 30 at AsiaWorld-Summit, the festival invites 50 brands across various sectors to bring together those who are interested in art, fashion, music, street culture, tattoos, and more under one roof. Un1ted Fest also presents live music performances from over 30 musicians across different genres, including local hip-hop groups like LMF and TomFatKi, rock bands Dear Jane and Kolor, Japanese idol-inspired girl group Otome Syndream, along with collaborative performances such as Dope One’s Mic Drop into the Un1verse, which features artists such as Ghostboy, Wesley Jamison, Xabitat, and more, as well as a Hong Kong beatbox mashup with FatKing, Hybreak, and Saliva Music.

Follow Un1ted Fest’s Instagram to stay up to date with the event, and purchase your tickets on Kkday’s website.

Details

Event website:
www.un1tedfest.com/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Price:
Student $380, single-day ticket $580, both days $1,080

Dates and times

12:00AsiaWorld Expo Student $380, single-day ticket $580, both days $1,080
