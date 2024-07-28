Subscribe
Eaton Food Hall
Photograph: Courtesy Eaton Food Hall
  • Music
  • Eaton HK, Jordan

Unheard Sound and Music Festival 2024

For those who are curious to the nature of sound and music

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
The third iteration of Unheard Sound and Music Festival returns with a broad range of auditory experiences. This festival is quite unlike any other in that it explores how sound perception is subjective in nature. How do we class certain sounds as music, and other sounds as less worthy? Everyday life sounds are showcased using technology, 3D printing, innovative soundscapes, and more, while participants can also enjoy events like live performances, music documentary screenings, and panels on China’s experimental music scene. Some events will be free to attend, while others will cost $53.

Details

Event website:
www.eatonworkshop.com/en-us/events-calendar/hk-unheard-sound-festival/
Address
Eaton HK
380 Nathan Road, Jordan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

