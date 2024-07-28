Unheard Sound and Music Festival 2024

The third iteration of Unheard Sound and Music Festival returns with a broad range of auditory experiences. This festival is quite unlike any other in that it explores how sound perception is subjective in nature. How do we class certain sounds as music, and other sounds as less worthy? Everyday life sounds are showcased using technology, 3D printing, innovative soundscapes, and more, while participants can also enjoy events like live performances, music documentary screenings, and panels on China’s experimental music scene. Some events will be free to attend, while others will cost $53.