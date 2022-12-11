Time Out says

Missed seeing concerts of your favourite international artists? Catch Unik Music Festival, a two-day festival happening on December 10 and 11 at Central Harbourfront Event Space. Watch Asian music acts over the course of two days, which includes Japanese pop star Kyary Pamyu Pamyu as she performs adorably cute songs and performances from K-pop stars such as singer-songwriter Jay B, Hyolyn, and CL. Taiwanese band 831 will provide uplifting anthems to rock out to, whereas Singaporean singer Qiu Fengze makes his debut in Hong Kong with his Mandopop songs. Aside from international artists, be sure to catch performances from local artists, including Tyson Yoshi, Jason Chan, Lolly Pop, Lag Chun, as well as Jer and Jeremy from mega-popular boy band Mirror.



Purchase your tickets on Klook and find more information about the concert here.