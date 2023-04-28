Time Out says

Over the last few months, Hong Kong has played host to a string of concerts and festivals that catered to music lovers of all genres; from K-pop and rock to indie and classical. And if you’re a R&B or hip-hop fan, then get ready for Viva Paradise: After the Apocalypse. Taking place on April 28 at West Kowloon Cultural District, the concert will see local R&B artist Gareth T. headline alongside Korean musicians DPR Ian and DPR Live; who are currently the hottest names in the Korean hip-hop and R&B scene. Aside from performing their respective hit tracks, the three artists will also deliver collaborative performances that are sure to liven up the crowd. Additionally, local singer-songwriter Derek Chan and hip-hop duo Chinky Eyes will get the party started as the supporting acts for the evening.