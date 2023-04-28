Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Viva Paradise: After the Apocalypse

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • West Kowloon Cultural District, West Kowloon
  1. dpr live dpr ian summer tights
    Photograph: Facebook/Dream Perfect Regime - DPR
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. gareth t
    Photograph: Facebook/Gareth.T
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. derek chan
    Photograph: Courtesy Derek Chan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. chinky eyes
    Photograph: Instagram/@chinkyeyesss
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Get your tickets now to see Korea and Hong Kong’s hottest artists perform on stage

Over the last few months, Hong Kong has played host to a string of concerts and festivals that catered to music lovers of all genres; from K-pop and rock to indie and classical. And if you’re a R&B or hip-hop fan, then get ready for Viva Paradise: After the Apocalypse. Taking place on April 28 at West Kowloon Cultural District, the concert will see local R&B artist Gareth T. headline alongside Korean musicians DPR Ian and DPR Live; who are currently the hottest names in the Korean hip-hop and R&B scene. Aside from performing their respective hit tracks, the three artists will also deliver collaborative performances that are sure to liven up the crowd. Additionally, local singer-songwriter Derek Chan and hip-hop duo Chinky Eyes will get the party started as the supporting acts for the evening.

Details

Event website:
tix-get-go.kktix.cc/events/aftertheapocalypse?from=klook&spm=Event_Detail.CheckTickets&clickId=da5be0961a
Address:
West Kowloon Cultural District
West Kowloon
Hong Kong
Price:
Seated: $688/$988/$1,088, Standing: $488/$988/$1,088

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!