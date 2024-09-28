Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
w-inds. Nostalgia concert 2024
Photograph: Courtesy G Music (HK) Ltd
  • Music
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
  • Recommended

w-inds. Live Tour 2024 ‘Nostalgia’

Buy ticket
Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

If you were into J-pop during the early 2000s, you’ll remember the pop trio w-inds. among other music acts such as Arashi, Kat-tun, Morning Musume, News, and many more. In a very welcome blast from the past, w-inds. have announced that they’re embarking on a short Asia tour, themed after nostalgia, which will see them performing some of their greatest hits from their career of over 20 years. 

Though Ryuichi Ogata has left the group in 2020, we have no doubt that rapper and supporting vocalist Ryohei Chiba and lead singer Keita Tachibana are more than up to snuff for putting on a good show. Fans can most likely look forward to their old bubblegum pop hits like Feel the fate, Super Lover, and Long Road, as well as bangers from their ballad era such as Shiki, Deny, and Dedicated to you

Tickets range from $980 to $1,480. Ticket holders who purchase official merch at the concert venue will be entered into the lucky draw for a hi touch session with w-inds., and depending on the ticket tier, concertgoers will also receive signed Polaroid pictures and signed posters. Visit their social media for more information on which tiers receive which freebies.

Details

Address
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.