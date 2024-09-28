If you were into J-pop during the early 2000s, you’ll remember the pop trio w-inds. among other music acts such as Arashi, Kat-tun, Morning Musume, News, and many more. In a very welcome blast from the past, w-inds. have announced that they’re embarking on a short Asia tour, themed after nostalgia, which will see them performing some of their greatest hits from their career of over 20 years.

Though Ryuichi Ogata has left the group in 2020, we have no doubt that rapper and supporting vocalist Ryohei Chiba and lead singer Keita Tachibana are more than up to snuff for putting on a good show. Fans can most likely look forward to their old bubblegum pop hits like Feel the fate, Super Lover, and Long Road, as well as bangers from their ballad era such as Shiki, Deny, and Dedicated to you.

Tickets range from $980 to $1,480. Ticket holders who purchase official merch at the concert venue will be entered into the lucky draw for a hi touch session with w-inds., and depending on the ticket tier, concertgoers will also receive signed Polaroid pictures and signed posters. Visit their social media for more information on which tiers receive which freebies.