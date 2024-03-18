Hong Kong
Wave To Earth ‘flaws and all’ world tour

  • Music
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation
Time Out says

Catch these South Korean lofi talents before their show sells out

South Korean three-piece lofi band will kick off their world tour in Hong Kong before going on to perform in Taipei, Tokyo, and European countries. We love that these three talents musicians record, mix, and master all their music, as well as handling art direction for album covers and music videos down to fashion choices. If you enjoy indie pop with a jazzy, lofi sound, you’ll have a great evening on March 18. Tickets run from $499 to $699.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

20:00Wave To Earth ‘flaws and all’KITEC
