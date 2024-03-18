Time Out says

South Korean three-piece lofi band will kick off their world tour in Hong Kong before going on to perform in Taipei, Tokyo, and European countries. We love that these three talents musicians record, mix, and master all their music, as well as handling art direction for album covers and music videos down to fashion choices. If you enjoy indie pop with a jazzy, lofi sound, you’ll have a great evening on March 18. Tickets run from $499 to $699.