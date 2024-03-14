Time Out says

After it premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2021 and toured around Europe, award-winning singer-songwriter Wende is bringing The Promise to our shores. This arresting blend of pop, chanson, electro music, and powerful lyrics explores identity, origins, and what it means to be a woman. Born from the notion that some important ideas can only be sung, this one-woman musical is one that you won’t be able to look away from. Tickets run from $200 to $480.