Hong Kong
Wende—The Promise

  • Music
  • Hong Kong City Hall, Central
Wende The Promise
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Arts Festival 2024
Time Out says

Holland’s vocal powerhouse brings a thrillingly modern song cycle to our shores

After it premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2021 and toured around Europe, award-winning singer-songwriter Wende is bringing The Promise to our shores. This arresting blend of pop, chanson, electro music, and powerful lyrics explores identity, origins, and what it means to be a woman. Born from the notion that some important ideas can only be sung, this one-woman musical is one that you won’t be able to look away from. Tickets run from $200 to $480.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong City Hall
5 Edinburgh Pl
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

