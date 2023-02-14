Hong Kong
Westlife The Wild Dreams Tour in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Time Out says

Celebrate Valentine’s Day as the Irish boy band serenade you

Prepare to be serenaded by sweet, romantic melodies on Valentine’s Day as Irish boy band Westlife is coming to Hong Kong! As part of their Wild Dreams Tour, which kicked off in the UK on July 1, the quartet will be performing at AsiaWorld-Expo on February 14. Watch Shane, Nicky, Kian, and Mark belt out classic tunes like Fool Again, Uptown Girl, and My Love, their latest hits, and “some special surprises”.

Get your tickets now on LiveNation’s website and find more information about the concert here.

www.westlife.com/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

