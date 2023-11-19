Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Westlife The Wild Dreams Tour Macau

  • Music, Pop
  • Macau, Macau
Westlife The Wild Dreams tour Macau
Photograph: Courtesy Live NationWestlife The Wild Dreams tour Macau
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The 00s pop quartet are bringing their greatest hits to our shores

Any 90s kid will remember Westlife’s music being absolutely inescapable back in the early noughties. Well, the Irish band is still going strong, kicking off their ‘The Wild Dreams Tour’ in the UK last year, which sold out in Wembley and was also simultaneously screened live in cinemas across Europe.

Following their visit to Hong Kong in February, Westlife will be back again – this time playing Macau for two nights in November. Expect classic karaoke hits like Swear It Again, Uptown Girl, If I Let You Go, as well as new tracks from their latest album. What a throwback!

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Macau
Macau
Macau
Price:
From MOP $688

Dates and times

20:00Westlife The Wild Dreams Tour MacauMacau From MOP $688
20:00Westlife The Wild Dreams Tour MacauMacau From MOP $688
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.