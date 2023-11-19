Time Out says

Any 90s kid will remember Westlife’s music being absolutely inescapable back in the early noughties. Well, the Irish band is still going strong, kicking off their ‘The Wild Dreams Tour’ in the UK last year, which sold out in Wembley and was also simultaneously screened live in cinemas across Europe.

Following their visit to Hong Kong in February, Westlife will be back again – this time playing Macau for two nights in November. Expect classic karaoke hits like Swear It Again, Uptown Girl, If I Let You Go, as well as new tracks from their latest album. What a throwback!