Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Woosung 4444
Photograph: Courtesy Woolfpack
  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Macau, Macau

Woosung 2024 B4 We Die world tour

Buy ticket
Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Korean-American musician Woosung, the lead vocalist and guitarist of indie rock band The Rose, is bringing his charismatic vocals to Macau very soon as part of his world tour. Apart from releasing fantastic music as part of the band, Woosung has also started working on solo songs since 2019 with tracks like Face, Lonely, Sorry, and Phase Me. Tickets run from $844 for general seating to $3,441 for VIP standing access. The two VIP packages available include perks like Q&A and photo sessions with Woosung himself, early entry, and exclusive merch.

Details

Address
Macau
Macau
Macau

Dates and times

Macau 00:00
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.