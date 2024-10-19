Korean-American musician Woosung, the lead vocalist and guitarist of indie rock band The Rose, is bringing his charismatic vocals to Macau very soon as part of his world tour. Apart from releasing fantastic music as part of the band, Woosung has also started working on solo songs since 2019 with tracks like Face, Lonely, Sorry, and Phase Me. Tickets run from $844 for general seating to $3,441 for VIP standing access. The two VIP packages available include perks like Q&A and photo sessions with Woosung himself, early entry, and exclusive merch.