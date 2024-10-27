Subscribe
Jay Fung and Gyubin
Photograph: Courtesy Media Asia Music and Liveworks
  • Music, Pop
  • Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui

YouTube Music Night @Harbour City

International and local music acts performing against the city skyline

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
YouTube’s partnership with Harbour City returns with a free music show set against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour at dusk. Visit the Ocean Terminal Deck to experience a one-off performance featuring the talented Hong Kong-Canadian singer-songwriter Jay Fung and South Korean rising star Gyubin – the former fuses Western music styles into Cantopop while the latter recently skyrocketed to fame and is now known in Korea as ‘Little IU’.

There are 200 free tickets to this event available on a first-come-first-served basis – register here to try your luck. This will be Gyubin’s first time visiting Hong Kong, so she’ll also be holding a meet-and-greet with 30 showgoers. Those who have successfully scored tickets for Jay and Gyubin’s performance can also register their interest for the meet-and-greet. Don’t fret if you’re a fan but don’t manage to get tickets, because the performance will be uploaded onto both the artists’ YouTube channels.

Details

Event website:
www.harbourcity.com.hk/en/happening/youtube-music-night-harbour-city/
Address
Harbour City
3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

