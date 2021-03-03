Bringing plant-based meals and snacks to the masses, 7-Eleven has joined hands with Green Monday to launch a range of plant-based ready meals and dim sum in over 700 stores, along with other plant-based snacks to 150 stores across the city.

“More and more people are adopting a vegetarian lifestyle, but finding tasty plant-based food conveniently and around the clock can still be a challenge." managing director of 7-Eleven Hong Kong and Macau Alex Liu shares. "Our extensive store network and the fact we’re open 24 hours enables us to meet our customers’ needs and offer them plant-based options anytime, anywhere."

The new range of ready meals from OmniEat consists of reimagined cha chaan teng classics, such as OmniPork strip spaghetti in black pepper sauce and OmniPork strip rice vermicelli with sesame in teriyaki sauce. All meals are free from added preservatives and MSG, and are prepared using a special 'flash freezing' technology to ensure that all the natural flavours and textures of ingredients can be retained. Plant-based siu mai and crystal dumplings – free from cholesterol and trans-fat – can also be found in 7-Eleven outlets, giving those who are more health-conscious a delicious and guilt-free dim sum option. Their food containers are even made from bagasse pulp derived from sugar cane, meaning they are biodegradable and home compostable too.

In addition to ready meals, a wide range of plant-based snacks and sweet treats, soups, and drinks can also be found across 150 7-Eleven stores and on Deliveroo. Think kale crisps, quinoa curls, and 100 percent vegan choc balls. The new initiative gives everyone the accessibility, more than ever before, to lead a greener lifestyle. Plus all meals and products are already available in stores so there is very little reason not to try!

