7-Eleven teams up with Oreo to launch cracking new cookie desserts from Japan

If you've ever travelled to Japan, you'll know that their convenience stores reign supreme. I mean, you can easily head to a little 7-Eleven, spend a few hundred yen and enjoy a slap-up meal there with no complaints. But since not many of us are heading to Japan any time soon, there is another way to get a taste of Japanese convenience stores in Hong Kong.

As part of the celebration campaign of their 1,000th store opening, 7-Eleven’s own brand 7-Select has come up with a collection of desserts to try, many of which are directly imported from Japan. Within the series is a collaboration with the famed sandwich cookie Oreo, launching four new desserts – delivered directly from Japan – including 7-Select x Oreo cookies cheese cream roll slice ($15); cream puff ($15) chocolate mille crepe ($22); and vanilla cream swiss roll cake ($13).

All desserts are made with classic Oreo cookies and cookie cream made from Hokkaido milk. The cheese cream roll slice is soft and rich with crushed Oreo cookies for texture, while the cookie cream puffs are light, airy, and filled with cream made with cookies and Japanese milk, resulting in a luscious and smooth cookie cream. The mille crepe is made using Japanese ingredients too, with thin layers of crepe sandwiching silky chocolate cream and topped with crushed Oreos, and the cookie cream swiss roll uses 100 percent Japanese flour for the sponge and comes with Oreo cookie cream and crumble.