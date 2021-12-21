A 2.7 metre tall Young-hee Doll from Squid Game arrives to Hong Kong

Trend-setting tech accessory brand Casetify is at it again and this time, they've partnered up with Squid Game, the Netflix hit series that has taken the world by storm. Inspired by iconic elements from the K-drama – from the show's characters and uniforms to the invitations and deadly childhood games – the collection features exclusive and unique designs such as the infamous Red Light Green Light Young-hee doll and the addictive dalgona candy game. Fans of the show can even get their hands on personalised designs that allow them to dress their tech in the iconic player 'tracksuit', marked with the number of their favourite player from 001 to 456.

As part of the launch, Casetify has set up a giant 2.7 metre-tall Young-hee Doll installation at the APM Casetify Studio (Shop C-31, Millennium City 5 APM, 418 Kwun Tong Road, Kwun Tong), which has been decorated to mimic the iconic Red Light Green Light background from the show, as well as a Casetify Cube experience where visitors can immerse themselves inside a dark mirror room for the ultimate Squid Game experience – and snap a pic for the 'gram, of course.

Designs in the collection extend to iPhones (including the new iPhone 13 series) and select Samsung models, AirPods, Watch Bands, and a special Magsafe wireless charger made to resemble the viral dalgona candy challenge. All products from the collection can be purchased online or at Casetify studio locations in Hong Kong.

