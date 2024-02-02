A rediscovered painting by Gustav Klimt will be coming to Hong Kong

A lost painting by Gustav Klimt, the renowned master of Austrian modernism and Viennese art Nouveau famed for his painting The Kiss, has recently been rediscovered. This is one of Klimt’s last works, and it was thought to be lost for approximately 100 years. As it turns out, the art piece has been in a private collection by an Austrian citizen all this time, unbeknownst to the public since 1918.

The Portrait of Fräulein Lieser is part of Klimt’s portraits of upper middle class women at the turn of the century, and the resurfacing of a piece bearing such artistic significance is a sensation in the art world. It had previously been documented in catalogues of Klimt’s work, but only as a black-and-white photograph in the archives of the Austrian National Library, so this is the first time that the painting’s vivid colours have ever been shown.

Before the Viennese auction house im Kinsky hosts a special auction offering the painting on April 24, the Portrait of Fräulein Lieser will first embark on a global tour. Planned stops include art hubs across the world, including Switzerland, Germany, the UK, and our very own city of Hong Kong.

There’s a possibility that the organisers might have this painting’s tour coincide with Hong Kong art month, but check this space for updates on when this exhibition will happen.