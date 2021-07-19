A taste of Japan’s comfort cuisine at Grill Tajimaya

Hong Kong’s love for Japan and its cuisine knows no bounds, and for many of us, it brings us all comfort to know that we can enjoy great Japanese cuisine right here in this city. This comfort also comes in the form of Japanese feel-good foods including the Japanese grilled Hamburg steak which brand founder Naoki Nishimura, who has lived in Hong Kong for over a decade, swears by whenever he is homesick. By sharing this comfort food, Nishimura also hopes to bring comfort to Hongkongers during this time when it’s needed most.

The restaurant is under the group of Tajimaya – one of Hong Kong’s largest importers of high-quality Japanese Wagyu – which makes for equally excellent Hamburg steaks. Similar to the ground beef patties in a hamburger, the Hamburg steak was made popular by migrating Germans and became popular in the 60s as a staple dish in Japanese culture. This has now morphed into the comfort food that it is today and is served in a multitude of ways. Sometimes it is topped with cheese, and other times, Japanese curry, and even Italian-style tomato sauce.

Hamburg steak with black pepper mushroom sauce

Signature Hamburg steaks at Grill Tajimaya are made of 100 percent chilled Japanese Wagyu, which makes for an incredibly juicy and tender patty that just melts in the mouth. Hamburg steak highlights include variations of sauces and accompaniments on a sizzling hot teppan such as a glossy and intensely flavoured red wine demi-glace sauce; a vegetable wafu, or Japanese-style, sauce served with refreshing grated radish; a silky smooth and flavourful gravy with a runny half-boiled egg on top; and a rich and spicy black pepper and mushroom gravy.

Grill Tajimaya also offers a marbled Japanese Wagyu steak, carefully selected for its exquisite and mellow taste. The thick-cut fillet steak, for example, is simply seared and seasoned with butter, sea salt and herbs to amplify the flavours and umami already present in the beef. Other dishes to consider include a meaty pork loin, tender chicken and Nordic salmon meunière that comes with a choice of different sides and vegetables.

Japanese Wagyu thick cut fillet steak

Satisfying every time, all Hamburg steaks, Wagyu steaks and more are served in a welcoming environment with warm and friendly staff, making your meal with friends and family at Grill Tajimaya full of comfort, thanks to Japan’s favourite feel-good foods grilled to perfection.

Grill Tajimaya, Shop 2A-1, 2/F, Sun Hung Kai Centre, 30 Harbour Road, Wan Chai